MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 5.8%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 15,029,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,265,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $925.29 million, a PE ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in MicroVision by 44.4% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in MicroVision in the third quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MicroVision by 972.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.