MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 5.8%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 15,029,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,265,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $925.29 million, a PE ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in MicroVision by 44.4% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in MicroVision in the third quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MicroVision by 972.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

