Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Down 5.3%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 898,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,222,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $883.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 191,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

