Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Trading Down 5.2%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 505,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,474,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm has a market cap of $90.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

