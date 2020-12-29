GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 117,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 50,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

