Sidoti Initiates Coverage on InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Investment analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:INFU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 112,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,002. The company has a market capitalization of $390.57 million, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. InfuSystem has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.