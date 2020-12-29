Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $2.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.47.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,651 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 807,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

RL traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 650,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,666. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.