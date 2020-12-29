MediShares (MDS) Hits Market Cap of $2.82 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 23% against the dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $153,253.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00285168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.93 or 0.02074753 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MDSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.