Swap Market Cap Tops $126,106.81 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $126,106.81 and $12,486.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00141705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00205471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00601696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00320821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055130 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,072,558 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

