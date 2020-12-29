Asian Dragon Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 69.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $80,691.54 and approximately $5,443.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Dragon token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. During the last week, Asian Dragon has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004809 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001801 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005510 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001195 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 427.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon's official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

