Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Buys C$32,000.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,760,000.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,600 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$12,152.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 29,400 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, with a total value of C$62,916.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,800 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$12,644.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,800 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$12,644.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$43,600.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 50,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.19 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00.

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,505. The stock has a market cap of C$143.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.42.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5168485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cormark cut their price target on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th.

About Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.