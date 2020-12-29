BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Up 16.7%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.56. 170,102,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,042% from the average session volume of 5,413,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

