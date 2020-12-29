Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AX.UN traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.69. 234,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,345.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on AX.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.03.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 111,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$943,368.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,688,116.80.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

