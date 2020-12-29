Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) Trading 13.8% Higher

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:OEG) traded up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 12,586,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 864% from the average session volume of 1,305,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

About Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

