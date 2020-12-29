OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Trading 8.6% Higher

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.66. 389,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 283,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,634.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,480,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 134,279 shares of company stock valued at $680,066 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.