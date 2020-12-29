Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 2,184,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 472,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

