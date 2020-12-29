Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 2,184,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 472,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.