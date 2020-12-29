Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading Up 6.1%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 180,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 214,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEJU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

