Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading Up 6.1%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 180,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 214,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEJU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.22.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.
