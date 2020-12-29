Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFST. ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

