Zacks: Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $59,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $133,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 828,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $75.35.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

