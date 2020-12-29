BeatzCoin Achieves Market Cap of $302,108.02 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $302,108.02 and approximately $10.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

