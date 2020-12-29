Pantos Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Pantos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $1.09 million and $22,890.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00141705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00205471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00601696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00320821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.