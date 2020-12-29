$93.73 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $93.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $93.95 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $99.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $358.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $358.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $369.75 million, with estimates ranging from $368.99 million to $370.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million.

CTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Owen J. Sullivan acquired 7,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at $724,727.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,517 shares of company stock worth $193,454. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 70,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,982. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.