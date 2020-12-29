HEX (HEX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.81 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 69.1% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $8.81 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00044242 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002488 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020263 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002612 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.