ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $395,816.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $395,816.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00141218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00204765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00598744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00322605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055131 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALLBIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.