Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:APH traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $128.44. The stock had a trading volume of 867,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,139. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.98. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $135.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,594,000 after acquiring an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,174,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 60.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,520,000 after acquiring an additional 969,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

