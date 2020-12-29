Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,437.80 ($31.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

LON:ABF traded up GBX 27.38 ($0.36) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,323.38 ($30.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,160.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,962.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.83. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a market cap of £18.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19.

In other news, insider Michael McLintock purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,718 ($22.45) per share, for a total transaction of £154,620 ($202,012.02). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.22), for a total transaction of £79,276.50 ($103,575.25).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

