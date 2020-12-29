My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Up 21%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s stock price shot up 21% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.50. 1,814,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 494,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYSZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered My Size from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on My Size in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

