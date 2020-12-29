Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Stock Price Up 47%

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s share price rose 47% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 21,959,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14,664% from the average daily volume of 148,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides video, data, fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as CSD 3324 SE secure telephone, fax and data system; CSD 3324 SP telephone and fax system; DSD 72A-SP military bulk ciphering system; and DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations, land mobile radio applications, and for military applications.

