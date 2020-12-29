Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.64

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 67427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

CABGY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

