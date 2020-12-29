Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.09

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 82361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.