YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.01

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.01 and last traded at $100.99, with a volume of 2740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $899.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.54 million. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

