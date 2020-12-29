Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

ASO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. 695,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

