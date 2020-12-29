ZINC 1-Day Volume Tops $46.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $46,940.78 and $46.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.68. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00042947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.50 or 0.02065869 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

