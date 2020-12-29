Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target at $46.13

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSN. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. 826,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

