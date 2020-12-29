$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. 790,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

