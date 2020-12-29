Redd Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,932.52 or 0.99801164 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011921 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

