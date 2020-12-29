-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million.

Shares of DCT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 409,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,659. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -399.55.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

