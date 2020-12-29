Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE:CHE.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.85. The company had a trading volume of 529,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,843. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.22. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.