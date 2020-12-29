Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 1,632,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 934,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Specifically, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $221,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 401,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kopin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.