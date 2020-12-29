Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.01). Constellium reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 292,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,785. Constellium has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -70.37 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

