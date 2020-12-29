Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Coloplast A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of CLPBY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 73,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2791 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

