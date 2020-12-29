Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 695,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $140,475.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,290,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

