ContentBox Price Down 35.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $2.53 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00324697 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,304,465 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

