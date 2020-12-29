Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Databroker has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $90.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00286188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.43 or 0.02097909 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.