Quantis Network Trading Up 14.9% This Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $10,737.20 and approximately $6.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00027902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00141595 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00205311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00600791 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00324898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.