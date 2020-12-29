IOST Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, IOST has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $87.81 million and approximately $20.87 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, IDAX, CoinZest and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00042579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00285829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.57 or 0.02091645 BTC.

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin, Bitkub, IDAX, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, DDEX, CoinZest, GOPAX, Cobinhood, DragonEX, BitMax, Upbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coineal, WazirX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Koinex, Bithumb, Zebpay, Bitrue, Binance, DigiFinex, ABCC, BitMart, OKEx, BigONE, Huobi, Kucoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

