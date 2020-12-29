Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 498.60 ($6.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) alerts:

Shares of LON RTO traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 526.20 ($6.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,268. The company has a market capitalization of £9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 527.79. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.