Brokerages Set AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) PT at $52.00

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 13,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.