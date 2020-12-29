Brokerages Set AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) PT at $52.00

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 13,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
