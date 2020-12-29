Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.80

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 40715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a market cap of $820.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,318.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $278,536.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,841 shares of company stock worth $1,721,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 53.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 94.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 74.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

