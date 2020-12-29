iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (TSE:XGD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (TSE:XGD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE XGD traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,027. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.07.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.