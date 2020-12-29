First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.19 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,514. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in First Bancorp by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in First Bancorp by 655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

